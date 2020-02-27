Nikka Costa plays the Blue Note Waikiki

As the daughter of legendary producer and arranger Don Costa, Nikka was born with music encoded in her DNA. Beginning her music career at age five and opening for legend Don Ho, Nikka’s first hit was in 1981 with a recording of “(Out Here) On My Own,” when she was only nine-years old. Now after a storied career, Nikka has evolved into a strong vocalist and songwriter, wowing audiences around the globe.
And for the first time she will take the stage at the Blue Note Waikiki for two nights
Nikka Costa
Blue Note Waikiki
February 26 & 27
Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating $35, Bar Area $25
Showtimes: 6:30 PM
Doors: 5:00 PM