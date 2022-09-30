Honolulu (KHON2) -“Nightmare,” a pop-up bar is serving themed alcoholic drinks for Halloween lovers.

From October 1st to the 31st, 21 and over guests can enjoy a themed Halloween bar with curated alcoholic drinks.

“We are so excited to have the Nightmare Bar back. This year we are in the old Shokudo restaurant, where there is a lot of space for us to get creative with drinks and decor,” says Rick Shibasaki, Managing Partner of Nightmare Honolulu.

Shibasaki says reservations are not needed to attend, and walk-ins are welcome.

