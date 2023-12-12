If you are living in pain, but want to avoid surgery, NexGenEsis could be perfect for you! Dr. Greg Picou, founder and CEO of NexGenEsis, joined Living808 to share about his work and how it continues to help many.

With over 30 years of experience in the field, Dr. Picou identifies systemic issues in the healthcare industry, driven by pharmaceutical and insurance companies dictating patient treatment, often against their best interests. He shared that NexGenEsis was born out of the pursuit of a better way.

At NexGenEsis, patient outcomes take precedence, reflected in thorough protocols with a minimum one-year commitment to each patient. The focus is on utilizing patients’ healthy cells and molecules to address their health issues, achieving remarkable outcomes.

Dr. Picou delves into Neuropathy, a condition involving nerve damage, often caused by factors such as diabetes, poor circulation, chemotherapy, or trauma. Traditionally, patients receive medications like gabapentin or lyrica, which merely mask symptoms without addressing the root cause. NexGenEsis distinguishes itself by aiming to reverse neuropathy symptoms, employing various therapies such as lasers, nerve stimulators, and patient-specific biologics like PRP.

For those seeking alternatives to surgeries or steroids, NexGenEsis provides minimally invasive treatments with no downtime. Addressing issues like being “bone on bone,” NexGenEsis offers a compelling option for individuals who either cannot undergo surgery due to health conditions or time constraints. Dr. Picou noted that many patients, having exhausted traditional treatments like physical therapy and injections, turn to NexGenEsis to explore alternatives to surgery.

To learn more, visit nexgenesishealthcare.com/nexgenesis-healthcare-locations/nexgenesis-healthcare-honolulu-hi