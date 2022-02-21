Newly Crowned Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA Talk Plans For 2022

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii has two new winners as Kiana Yamat and Malulani Paiste hold the titles for Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA.

A total of 43 women from across Hawaii come together to compete for the titles of Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Hawaii Teen USA in 2022, a title Kiana Yamat feels shocked to have.

“It’s been two days since the pageant and I still don’t know how to process my win. I am excited, grateful and overwhelmed all at once. It has been an amazing journey to get here and I am excited to see what the rest of the year has in store for me,” says Kiana Yamat, 2022 Miss Hawaii USA.

With months of preparation and campaigning, Yamat is excited to bring her knowledge of being a civil and construction engineer to the communities of Hawaii.

Yamat says, “My goal is to be a female role model in the STEM industry and to inspire young women who are looking to pursue a career in male-dominate industries.”

Alongside Kiana Yamat, 18 year old Malulani Paiste will be representing Hawaii as the 2022 crown holder as Miss Hawaii Teen USA.

“Just like Kiana, my title as Miss Teen Hawaii USA has not hit me yet. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions and I couldn’t be more happy. I am beyond grateful to all of my supporters, especially my family and friends,” says Malulani Paiste, 2022 Miss Hawaii Teen USA.

Paiste is currently a student at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus where she is studying to to help Hawaii’s agricultural development.

Paiste says, “I joined the pageant to help Hawaii’s agricultural development to encourage Hawaii residents the importance of becoming more sustainable and self-reliant, to minimize the need to rely on imported goods.”

Those looking to follow both Kiana and Malulani can do so via the official social media of Miss Hawaii USA. Viewers can catch the rebroadcast of the Miss Hawaii USA pageant, Saturday, February 26 on KHII.

