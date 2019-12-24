Deck. restaurant will be celebrating the New Year with a bang starting this weekend Sunday the 29th all the way through Wednesday the 1st. Brunch buffet will be $65 per person and $30 for children 4 – 12 years old. There will also be kamaaina prices available—10% off with a valid local photo ID. There will be a Mochi Station with ozoni Japanese New Year mochi soup and kinako (roasted soy powder) mochi. On New Year’s Day, true to Japanese New Year’s tradition, there will also be furumai sake, or complimentary sake for brunch guests as an expression of New Year’s luck and blessings.

And to add to the fun, a bottle of sparkling wine will cost $20.20 all day on Tuesday the 31st.

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the free ride credits courtesy of Queen Kapiolani Hotel so that they can enjoy brunch and mimosas responsibly. Lyft users are asked to redeem credits with code QKHOTEL for new users, and code ILOVEQK for existing users. For those driving, $3 validated valet parking available for up to 2-hours; $4 for every 30-minutes thereafter; Honolulu Zoo Parking available for $1.50 per hour.

New Year’s Brunch Buffet at Deck.

Sunday, December 29 through Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Brunch buffet, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

$65 per person

New Year’s brunch buffet at Deck. can be booked

by phone (808) 931-4488, or online at www.deckwaikiki.com.