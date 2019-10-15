New vendors offer new and exciting local products at the Food & New Product Show

The Food & New Product show offers three-days of endless local goods. Mikey Monis explored the Food and New Product show before the doors opened and here’s what he found.

Molokai Hot Bread

Baked fresh daily, Molokai Hot Bread is one of the vendors that will be at this year’s food and new product show. Choose your favorite assortment of fillings, from Strawberry, butter, blueberry, cinnamon, cheesecake and this month’s featured flavor…Ube! The food and new product show is happening all weekend long at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Lyfted Hammocks

Ever feel stressed out? Lyfted Hammocks is a local hammock company that incorporates art into their designs to help relieve physical and mental stress. Head down to the food and new product show at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall all weekend long to test out a hammock that can help you relax.

Steve’s Akaka Falls Farm

Handmade Jams, Jellies, butters, and honey from Steve’s Akaka Falls Farm will be one of the vendors at this year’s Food and New Product show. Mikey hangs out with Steve to taste-test what he will be offering at this year’s show.

