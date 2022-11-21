East 2 West Acupuncture & Massage has a new Natural Health clinic which recently opened up in the Kunia Shopping Center. East 2 West offers a natural approach to wellness & healthcare.

Traditional Asian Medicine such as acupuncture and massage have been around for thousands of years, treating many of the common conditions we see in modern medicine today. Doctor Antonio Provencio offers services in acupuncture and micro needling, massage and cupping as well as facial and cosmetic services.

To learn more, visit : east2westam.com, or call (808) 364-1555.