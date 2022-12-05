Dr. Paul Norio Morton is a local, Big Island boy and Orthopedic Surgeon known for his specialty in robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery, earning him the nickname “The Robot Doc.” As usual, he’s sharing info with us on the latest science and technology in medicine, and it’s especially important to discuss this particular topic with the current opioid crisis happening in our country today. Dr. Morton joined Living808 to tell us about the new pain management treatment “iovera”.

Dr. Morton shared “With the opioid crisis causing so much devastation in our country, we really need to look at alternatives to pain management, and I am very excited about using iovera in my Orthopedic practice. The iovera° treatment uses the body’s natural response to cold to treat peripheral nerves and immediately reduce pain—without the use of drugs. Treated nerves are temporarily stopped from sending pain signals for a period of time, followed by a restoration of function.”

For more information visit doctormorton.com or call (808) 439-6201.