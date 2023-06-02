The Hawaiian Humane Society has a brand-new campus on the west side, and John and Mikey went to check it out. They spoke with Brandy Shimabukuro, Manager of Communications, who gave them a tour and talked through all of the services that they provide at the new Kosasa Family Campus.

The Hawaiian Humane Society Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili property sits on nearly five acres of land, which was donated by D.R. Horton. The new space it allows the Humane Society to bring in twice as many animals as it did at the original campus in Moiliili. The campus has three dog pavilions, two cat pavilions, and a small animal pavilion for rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, mice, birds, even reptiles. The adoption center is already open, from Wednesday to Sunday 11 AM to 7 PM.



Brandy shared about a great community service, “One of the other services we are actually offering right now, is our pet Food Bank. So, our outreach team offers this as a free pet food assistance program for pet owners who are experiencing food insecurity, so they can pick up a month’s worth of cat or dog food. It is free to apply, you can actually come down here every Wednesday and Sunday from 10 AM to 1 PM, fill out an application, and pick up some pet food. Because people shouldn’t have to make the decision to feed either their family or their pets because their pets are part of their families.”

As for what is to come, The Pet Kokua Research Center will be opening up for animal admissions. There they will offer lost and found services, stray intakes, compassionate end of life services, and spay and neuter services.

The Hawaiian Humane Society Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili is located at 91-1945 Fort Weaver Road, ʻEwa Beach, HI 96706.

For more information, visit hawaiianhumane.org.