The Vietnamese café known for it’s great food has found a new location. Diem 99 Café was forced to leave it’s previous spot at 99 Ranch in Mapunapuna when the land was sold. Now Diem 99 Café is at 197 Sand Island Access road #103. Delicious and healthy Pho ; Banh Mi ; Lemongrass Chicken ; Spring, Summer and their famous Super Rolls. They are open for breakfast at 5am and serve lunch and dinner till 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Saturdays are from 7:00 am till 2:00 pm, and closed on Sundays.

Visit them online at www.diem99cafe.biz or call 808-834-0438 and make sure you order your platters a day in advance.