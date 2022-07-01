Honolulu (KHON2) – Beyond Monet is Honolulu’s newest art exhibit bringing Claude Monet’s art to life with an interactive experience.

From June 15th to July 31st, Hawaii residents are invited to the Hawaii Convention Center to experience Beyond Monet.

“Beyond Monet is an interactive art experience using cutting-edge projection technology that breathes new life into the dazzling beauty of Claude Monet’s artwork,” says Robbie Dingeman, Editor at Large – Honolulu Magazine.

Beyond Monet is offering an early experience to Hawaii residents interested in yoga.

Dingeman says, “We partnered with Yoga Room Hawaii to offer morning yoga on Saturday and Sunday’s before the exhibit opens to the public. It is a great way to see the show with limited people in the space.”

Tickets are available at www.monethonolulu.com