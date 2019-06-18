New Hope Oahu Holds concert at the Blue Note

Executive Pastor at New Hope Oahu joined the Living808 crew to talk about the upcoming concert series and Blue Note Hawaii Appearance.

“We are very excited about our upcoming concert Of music, dance, and inspiration at the Blue Note Hawaii, on Sunday, June 23rd, at 6:30p. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Mark Yamanaka, who just swept the awards night winning 6 Awards, as well as Ben Vegas & Maila Gibson, and the Halau of New Hope will be joining New Hope Oahu Music for an inspirational and memorable night. New Hope Oahu also recently released “Scripture Songs” an album that debuted on the national billboard charts. They are working on a Youth and Young Adults album that is scheduled to be released in September, as well as a new Christmas Album in November.”

For those that can’t make it down to the Blue Note, NHO is having a concert series beginning in July, with national renown Christian artists presenting Worship nights, the first Friday of every month at the New Hope Oahu Ministry Center.

Brian Duncan in July, Michael O’Brien in August, Tommy Walker in September, Bob Fitts in October, and Jody McBrayer the last Friday of November.