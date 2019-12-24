New Hope Oahu Christmas Services

Honolulu (KHON2) – New Hope Oahu joined Living808 with a performance from its Christmas Album “Hope of All Hopes” to give viewers a preview of Christmas Services.

Services will be 12/23 at 5pm and Christmas Eve at 3 & 5pm. All Services will be at the Sand Island location at 290 Sand Island road right off Nimitz Highway.

Pastor Wayne Cordeiro will be sharing a timely Christmas message and the music and dance teams will be out in full force.

The Christmas Album, “Hope of All Hopes” is available with some favorite classics Christmas songs and some new ones. You can get on all streaming platforms and at the New Hope Oahu Resource center at all services.

Website:

https://enewhope.org