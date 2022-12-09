For the past few years, Island Slipper has produced a special Holiday slipper featuring local elements. This year’s new Holiday slipper features a palaka print or block design with local foods. Our friend Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper joins Living808 to talk about this limited item with only 50 pairs manufactured.

Island Slipper not only produced a new holiday slipper, but they also released a new collection of slipper ornaments. If you want to add a little island spirit to your tree this holiday season, pick up a few Island Slipper ornaments.

Every weekend Friday through Sunday Island Slipper will have a buy one get one 50% off sale through Christmas day. Island Slipper is the right step to take to find the perfect gift for men, women, and children.

For more information check out at Island Slipper at The Royal Hawaiian Center and Ala Moana Shopping Center, or visit their website shop.islandslipper.com/