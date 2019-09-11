New Hawaii Magazine Hashi Magazine Builds Bridge Between Food & Culture

Honolulu (KHON2)- A new Hawaii publication called Hashi Magazine connects cuisine and culture with stories that are inspired by the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival.

Hashi is a magazine that will explore the intrinsic connection between food and culture, and beyond.

Ingredients, recipes, traditions, preparation blend together to cultivate a cultural identity for a community. We want to tell those unique, untold stories in our community of Hawaii, and across the globe.

Hashi is the Japanese word for chopsticks, but is also defined as a bridge.

Hashi Editorial Director and Publisher Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, who also serves as CEO of the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival says, “Hashi explores the compelling stories that bridge us to each other, and to our communities, through food. “Many of the stories are inspired by the Festival. In my nine years of running the Festival, I’ve witnessed so many connections between food and culture through our interactions with chefs, farmers, winemakers, mixologists, partners, etc., who hail from different parts of the globe. Food is the common bond that unites us, and I feel that it’s our responsibility to share these stories with the world.”

The magazine also serves as the “Ultimate Guide to Hawaii Food & Wine Festival,” so within it, you’ll find the event details, amazing chef-lineup, a few recipes and more.

The feature story recounts a cross-culture experience with internationally-recognized Chef Rick Bayless at Papahana Kuaola in Kaneohe, where he prepared a 200-pound locally-raised pig with authentic Mexican marinade and cooked it in a traditional Hawaiian imu (or pit).

Yamaguchi adds, “It was a really cool experience for him to see for himself the similarities, and differences, between our traditional methods and his. The pork was later served to guests at the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival launch event!”

You can also see that moment captured on video at www.HashiLife.com, a digital companion to the magazine, which will feature original content and video stories focusing on food and culture.

Hashi started as an inspiration nearly two years ago to capture content that aligns with the vision of the non-profit.

The first edition launched right ahead of the Fall 2019 Festival, with events on 3 islands from October 5-27, so that the stories can be shared with thousands of visitors and guest chefs that come to Hawaii during this time.

Hashi will be released bi-annually, with the next issue coming out Spring 2020.

“With the Festival, there are so many stories that need to be told,” adds Yamaguchi. “But we also want to expand beyond the festival to explore food in other cultures.”

The Rick Bayless video and article is live now, and we’ll be posting original content and video stories focusing on food and culture.

You can get a free copy of Hashi at partners restaurants, properties and organizations.

A few of those include Roy’s Restaurants, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian Airlines’ lounges, Eating House 1849, Hawai’i Convention Center, Arancino, Diamond Head Market & Grill, Halekulani, ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Honolulu Coffee, Ko Olina properties, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and more!

Website: www.hashilife.com