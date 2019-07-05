New Exhibits & Fun Summer Events at Honolulu Museum of Art

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aotearoa artist Lisa Reihana headlines a temporary exhibition at Honolulu Museum of Art that features an immersive 50-foot video installation that reimagines a set of French wallpaper from the 1800s.

“It’s basically a large digital projection that takes up the entirety of one of our gallery walls” explains Curator Healoha Johnston. “Lisa Reihana’s video is a modern response to a set of panoramic wallpaper created by two French designers in 1804, which depicts islands and cultures around the Pacific as an exotic utopia. In her video, the artist brings the wallpaper to life with sound and movement. She enlisted Pacific Islanders to create vignettes representing their cultures with authentic garments, song, dance, and cultural traditions, prompting the viewer to rethink historical narratives and stereotypes.”

The exhibition closes on July 14th.

There are always new works to view.

New this month, there’s an exhibition called 21st Century Women that just opened and will be up through September, featuring artwork by contemporary female artists from the Museum’s permanent collection.

There’s an exhibition by Hawaiʻi island-based artist Melissa Chimera in the Arts of Hawaii Holt gallery, with works exploring her genealogical history and human migration. An exhibition called Blue Prints explores the influence of modern chemistry and the discovery of the color blue in woodblock printmaking, located in the Japan gallery.

On August 24th, the Museum’s second major exhibition of the year opens: Contemporary Landscapes: Li Huayi, featuring the ethereal, expansive ink paintings of Chinese artist Li Huayi.

The Honolulu Surf Film Festival opens July 6th at Doris Duke Theatre with a reception and showing of White Rhino.

The museum is located on Beretania Street, across from Thomas square, and just celebrated its 92nd birthday. The Honolulu Museum of Art is the state’s leading arts institution, and is a cultural hub for visual and performing arts.

There’s a broad permanent collection that includes contemporary Hawaii artists in its Arts of Hawaiʻi gallery, masterworks by Western artists like Monet and O’Keeffe, and the third-largest collection of Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock prints in the country.

The museum’s Doris Duke Theatre screens independent, documentary, and international films.

Community arts education programming is offered at the Art School.

Tthe first Wednesday of every month is Kamaaina Free Day, and on July 31 admission is free for Hawaii residents in honor of La Ho’iho’i Ea, Restoration Day.

Website: www.honolulumuseum.org