New Contemporary Works at Honolulu Museum of Art

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art has added over a half dozen major works of contemporary art to its permanent collection.

Living808 host Tannya Joaquin met up with Director and CEO Halona Norton-Westbrook for a look at a few of the pieces, including an almost ten-foot-high animated projection of a tree by pioneering digital media artist Jennifer Steinkamp Judy Crook 9, 2017.

Other art spotlighted includes American photographer Richard Misrach’s Untitled (July 20, 2013 2:02 pm), 2013, a large-scale photograph from his On the Beach series begun while he was visiting Honolulu in 2001 and American artist Viola Frey’s Fire Suit with Large Yellow Hands, 1983, a towering ceramic sculpture.

“We’re excited to have recently acquired a few really important works,” says Norton-Westbrook. “Each of these artists is a standout in their chosen medium. Their works help cultivate deep and meaningful conversations about issues that affect us all. We are so pleased to be able to add these innovative and iconic works to the permanent collection, continuing HoMA’s tradition of excellence and global perspectives.”

She adds, “HoMA is constantly refining our collection by adding new works that synergize with what we have, and art that we know will excite audiences, draw attention and start important conversations.”

There’s so much backstory to each piece on display and guests can learn their unique story. Through HoMA Selects, stories, fun facts, and behind-the-scenes insight about HoMA’s permanent collection are shared, with museum curators and staff highlighting a different work every two weeks or so. You can read about it online, and then come down and see it for yourself.

Looking ahead to the fall, Artists of Hawaiʻi Now will feature 18 leading and emerging contemporary artists of Hawai‘i, whose compelling and essential works confront some of today’s most crucial and timely themes such as Indigenous rights, the environment and a range of social concerns. It also serves as a model for how museums can partner with local creatives to enact meaningful community solutions from the roots up. On view at HoMA from Sept. 16, 2021, through Jan. 22, 2022, the exhibition amplifies works representative of the creativity and innovation that Hawaiʻi offers the global community.

