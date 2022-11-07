A new ramen restaurant in Waikiki is delivering some ono grinds. Camado Ramen Tavern is a family friendly establishment serving lunch and dinner in the heart of Waikiki, on Lewers Street. Logan Iwatate is the General Manager and is excited about the new restaurant.

“We are a Ramen Izakaya with Signature Tonkotsu, Spicy Tantan, Refreshing Yuzu Shio and Vegan Ramen. But, carry some very tasty tapas for sharing as well. We also have our house made Gyoza, Bao Buns, Takoyaki, Kakigori and more. It is a laid back environment with old school ramen vibes and music from the 80s and 90s. We have officially opened for lunch. We provide an awesome deal for November with half off gyoza and a major discount on our gyoza set. Also 3 dollar pints of Kirin beer. Sunday will also be family day and kids under the age 10 will be able to get a kids meal for free.”

Parking is validated at DFS Waikiki Galleria for 2 or 3 hours depending on the size of the party. Camado Ramen Tavern is open from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. Sunday through Thursday. 11:30 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. And there is a great late night Happy Hour with some cheap east and drink specials.

Visit Camado Ramen Tavern on Lewers Street or visit, camadoramentavern-waikiki.com and on social media at Camado_ramen_tavern.hi