Ashley Homestore opens a beautiful new showroom on Beretania Street.

The Beretania store is the 6th Ashley location in Hawaii that offers new styles at a great value. Daniel Ramos, Sales Manager at Ashley shares some “Hot Deal” pieces along with the extension of their Labor Day promotion.

For those looking to furnish their home Ashley provides friendly and knowledgeable Home Furnishing Consultants to guide you throughout the showroom.

Ashley Homestore Hawaii:

702 South Beretanis St.

Honolulu, HI 96813

Social Media Handles: @ashleyhawaiiofficial