

SlumberWorld is a locally owned company with the largest selection of mattresses. They offer free delivery, 120 night comfort guarantee, and financing options available to make your sleep more affordable. There are new pillows, sheets, and mattresses.

Speaking of mattresses, the new Arctic mattress by Serta is the latest addition. It’s designed to draw heat away from the body, which offers an all-night cooling sleep.

There are different comfort levels, two different hybrid and two different memory-foam. The mattress is on sale for Labor Day.

Only available at SlumberWorld.

SlumberWorld has four different locations on the island of Oahu or you can check out SlumberWorldhawaii.com