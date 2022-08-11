Honolulu (KHON2) – : New art classes added for the fall semester at the newly-renovated Honolulu Museum of Art School, including a variety of printmaking classes.

After two years of renovations, The Honolulu Museum of Art’s School is now open, allowing its public to sign up for future classes.

“We’re so excited to be opening back up and thrilled to be able to offer fresh new experiences and classes to the community. Online registration for classes is in full swing and we’re excited to announce that we have added some new classes to the lineup as well, including exploring art classes for kids and adults,” says Christine Boutros, Associate Director for Learning and Engagement.

With the reopening of the art school, Boutros says they are offering a newly-renovated printmaking studio and new printing presses.

“Classes include all types of printmaking such as woodcut, intaglio, relief printing, screenprinting, and we offer introductory courses for both kids and adults who are beginners to printmaking and want to learn about a variety of techniques and practices,” says Helena Noordhoff, Art School teacher, printmaking.

To register, visit honolulumuseum.org. Online registration is open now, and classes begin September 1.

The Honolulu Museum of Art’s Art School:

Address: HoMA, 900 S. Beretania St, Honolulu HI 96814

Website: www.honolulumuseum.org