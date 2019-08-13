Neiman Marcus Fall Trends Fashion Show Styled by Crystal Pancipanci

Honolulu (KHON2)- Find Fall fashion inspiration with Neiman Marcus and a fall trends fashion show Wednesday, August 14th styled by Living808’s style guru and celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanci.

Neiman Marcus is the destination for the best fashion, luxury shopping and dining experience in Hawaii.

Explore key items that will quickly become your go-to pieces with carefully curated fall picks and tips for how to style them.

Panci’s Picks for Neiman Marcus Fall Trends:

Animal Print Redux & Neiman Marcus Exclusives

A Feminine Spin on Menswear

Camel & White

80’s Influence

Menswear Moto Jacket & a touch of orange

She brought models on Living808 to showcase the hot trends, and even dressed host Tannya Joaquin in a Neiman Marcus exclusive Dolce & Gabbana animal print skirt.

Neiman Marcus will hold a preview of the Fall 2019 Trends style by Crystal Pancipanci on Wednesday, August 14 at 6:15pm on Level 2 in the Intimate Apparel area. Website: www.pancistyle.com