The NBA is making a grand return to the Hawaiian Islands, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. John had the pleasure of hosting L.A. Clippers guard Terance Mann in our studio to discuss this exciting development.

Terance shared that the Clippers are holding their training camp in Hawaiʻi, marking a significant moment for basketball in the state. “It’s a dope experience for us to be able to get outside of L.A. and, you know, do something different,” Mann said. This is the Clippers’ fourth training camp in Hawaiʻi in the past seven years.

But it’s not just about the game; it’s about giving back. The Clippers will be taking on the Utah Jazz in a preseason game on October 8th at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff’s Center. All proceeds from the game will go towards helping those affected by the recent fires in Maui.

Terance Mann has been actively involved in the community, visiting schools and food banks. “We decided to kick start it early, get out here a month before, do some work in the community and just get excited for it,” he mentioned.

When asked about the impact of their efforts, Mann said, “Everybody feels like they have skin in the game, their family in it. So, you know, it’s dope to be able to see everybody as one.”

Looking ahead, Mann envisions a successful career with “hopefully a couple of rings” and being the best teammate he can be. He also aspires to be a great businessman off the court.

Don’t miss this chance to catch the Clippers and the Jazz in action while contributing to a noble cause. Mark your calendars for October 8th and stay tuned to Living808 for more updates. Your support could make a world of difference!