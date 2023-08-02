In the pursuit of a sustainable and cleaner future, Hawai‘i’s Clean Energy Wayfinders are leading the charge. Their mission revolves around engaging communities across the state, empowering them with knowledge and support to embrace clean energy practices. In this exclusive interview, we had the opportunity to hear from various individuals associated with the program, shedding light on the significance of community involvement in shaping Hawai‘i’s energy landscape.

Parker Kushima, the HSEO Outreach and Community Engagement Specialist and Clean Energy Wayfinders Coordinator, introduced the Wayfinders as community energy navigators. They are dedicated to helping individuals and organizations with a range of initiatives, from offering tips to reduce electricity bills to actively participating in community energy planning processes. The Wayfinders play a vital role in connecting communities, government bodies, and the energy industry to foster accessible and equitable energy conversations.

Nickie Shintani and Malia McDonald, two passionate Clean Energy Wayfinders, shared their perspectives on being part of this transformative program. Nickie explained that being a Wayfinder involves guiding Hawai‘i on its path towards clean energy utilization, steering away from fossil fuels. Despite significant progress in clean energy adoption, many people remain unaware of available opportunities and how they can contribute to the cause. The Wayfinders bridge this knowledge gap, engaging with the community at events like fairs, markets, and community meetings, providing support and guidance to empower individuals to take meaningful steps towards cleaner energy.

We also talked to Shar Poe, Executive Director of the L.E.I. Foundation, who emphasized the crucial role of community participation in Hawai‘i’s energy conversations. Historically, certain communities, like Wai‘anae, have borne disproportionate burdens related to the energy system. To ensure a more equitable energy transition, they believe it is essential to include and amplify community voices in energy planning processes. The Clean Energy Wayfinders work towards bringing accessible energy discussions directly to communities, fostering awareness and encouraging active participation.

Dotty Kelly-Paddock, Executive Director of Hui o Hau‘ula, spoke about the Wayfinders’ contributions to broader community planning priorities in regions like Ko‘olauloa. The Wayfinders play a vital role in promoting community resilience, especially with plans for a community resilience hub in Ko‘olauloa. Through sharing information, facilitating meetings, and being approachable neighbors, the Wayfinders build capacity and involvement in technical assistance and planning, making the whole process accessible and engaging for everyone.

For those interested in connecting with the Clean Energy Wayfinders, Parker Kushima provided simple and effective ways to get involved. Interested individuals can visit the Clean Energy Wayfinders page on the HSEO website.

To learn about the program and the State’s path to 100% renewable energy generation, visit energy.hawaii.gov.