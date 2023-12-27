Menopause, a natural life phase for women, often carries misconceptions that need debunking. Dr. Stacy Ammerman, a board-certified Gynecologist and certified menopause provider with Pacific Menopause, joined Living808 to dispel some of the myths surrounding menopause.

Myth #1: Menopause Lasts Just One Year

Dr. Anmerman shared that contrary to belief, menopause isn’t brief but a substantial phase. Starting after a woman’s final period, it extends for life once a full year without menstruation is reached. Symptoms persist for 7-9 years, challenging the notion of a mere “pause.”

Myth #2: You Can “Skip” Menopause If You Don’t Have Symptoms

Every woman, given sufficient longevity, will undergo menopause. Even those bypassing noticeable symptoms aren’t exempt from internal changes impacting bone density, cardiovascular health, and potentially contributing to conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Myth #3: There Is Only One Type of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)

Hormone therapy isn’t one-size-fits-all. Options include Estrogen, Progesterone or a Progestin, and Testosterone, administered through various routes for personalized choices.

Myth #4: Estrogen Causes Breast Cancer

Recent re-evaluations reveal Estrogen replacement therapy doesn’t heighten breast cancer risk. Women using Estrogen alone experienced a 30% decrease in breast cancer incidence.

Myth #5: Menopausal Hormone Therapy is Mandatory

Contrary to belief, Hormone Therapy isn’t obligatory. Alternative approaches like anti-inflammatory diets, supplements, exercise, and stress reduction offer diverse options. FDA-approved non-hormonal medications provide alternatives for symptoms.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ammerman, visit www.pacificmenopause.com.