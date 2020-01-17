Nature Adventure Camps

The Hawai‘i Nature Center is one of the early pioneers of environmental children’s education in Hawai‘i. Starting as an initiative of The Outdoor Circle before becoming it’s own independent local nonprofit that has since expanded to Maui as well. There are a couple of programs they wanted Living808 viewers to know about.

Weekend programs – We offer an experience for 3 to 5 year olds to introduce them to the wonders of nature. (see attached flier)

Camps – Held fall, winter, and spring school breaks. These are week-long day camps for kids 6 to 11 that run. Our upcoming spring sessions are as follows:

– Students will get to discover the nature world with less screen time and more green time. Cost is $400 (members: $325). Camp will be held from March 16-20 from 8 am to 3 pm with an extended program available for later pick up times. at 2131 Makiki Heights Drive in Honolulu. Contact (808) 955-0100 or info@HawaiiNatureCenter.org for more information.

– Students will get to dive into water-related discoveries, crafts, games, and outdoor adventures as they learn how plants and animals (including humans) depend on our planet’s water for survival. A few scholarships are available for children who attend Title 1 schools. Cost is $325 (members: $250). The camp will be held from March 16 to 20 from 8 am to 3 pm at 875 ‘Īao Valley Road in Wailuku. Contact kapua@HawaiiNatureCenter.org for more information.

These programs give kids an immersive and interactive experience outdoors. The experiences include fishing in the stream, catch grasshoppers in the meadow, make fun crafts like a recycled materials picture frame, and they always diversify the camps with different field trips.For more information visit http://Hawaiinaturecenter.org