Diamond Bakery has been making delicious cookies for over a century and in 2014 released the shortbread cookie. Maggie Li, Sales and Marketing Director with the company joined John Veneri to talk about all of the delicious cookies we can enjoy in 2023.

‘Our shortbread cookies are made right here in Hawaii with the best possible ingredients. Along with our original flavors, Diamond Bakery offers unique flavors like Guava, Lilikoi, Coconut, Peach, Pineapple, Strawberry, etc.’. Maggie says the secret to these delicious cookies is the butter.

A company that has been in business for over 100 years and still going strong. Diamond Bakery is available at most grocery stores, Longs, Target, as well as Costco and Sam’s Club, or you can always order online at www.diamondbakery.com.

Social Media: @diamondbakeryhawaii