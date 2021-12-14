Nacheaux Serves Up Mexican and Southern Infused Cuisine to Oregon Residents and Visitors

Honolulu (KHON2) – Oregon based restaurant, Nacheaux brings the delicious flavors of both Mexican and Southern cuisine to those living and visiting Oregon.

Located on Bourbon Street in Portland, Oregon residents and visitors will find “Unicorn Creationz” a food hall welcoming those looking for a bite to eat.

“Unicorn Creationz Food Hall opened in March of 2020, it’s a gathering place for those looking to drink, hang out and try our restaurant, ‘Nacheaux,'” says Anthony Brown, Co-owner of Unicorn Creationz and Nacheaux.

Inspired by recipes while growing up, Brown feels happy to bring his homestyle food to those in Oregon.

Brown says, “In addition to the 24 taps diners can drink from, a lot of people come in for our cajun mac and cheese and burrito, both of which are recipes my family and I grew up eating.”

Residents and visitors of Oregon are encouraged to follow Nacheaux online via their official website and social media accounts to learn about its menu and upcoming events.

Travelers can also fly straight into Portalnd from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

