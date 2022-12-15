Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Hoku Hano Hano award winners, Na Leo Pilimehana will perform Saturday, December 17th at the Hawaii Convention Center for a special holiday dinner concert.

Hosted by Brook Lee and Lance Rae, a special holiday dinner concert will offer delicious food, signature drinks and Hawaii artists.

“Our dinner will feature a buffet menu created by the Hawaii Convention Center’s Executive Chef, Hector Morales. Tickets will include a Na Leo CD, and performances by Maunalua and Na Leo Pilimehana,” says Brook Lee, Host of the Special Holiday Party.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for general admission, with first-come, first-serve seating.

Tickets:

www.HawaiiConvention.com