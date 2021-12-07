Musician and Ukulele Teacher Jonah Davis Releases New Christmas Album Featuring Keiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician and ukulele teacher, Jonah Davis brings the holiday magic to Hawaii residents with new Christmas album.

Musician, ukulele and guitar instructor Jonah Davis is spreading the holiday spirit with the help of his students by releasing “A Vintage Christmas Album.”

“I am an instructor at Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha. Each of my students had a vital role to play from the beginning of this project until the end. All of my students have applied what they learned in class and the listeners will be able to hear their hard work on this album,” says Jonah Davis, Ukulele and Guitar Instructor at Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha.

In addition to teaching students in person at Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha, Davis also founded A’o Ukulele Productions, in which he provides ukulele education online.

Davis says, “We provide live online learning opportunities independently and as a partner with KoAloha Ukulele. It was a big hit during the pandemic, and I am able to share the Hawaiian culture through mele around the world..”

Those wanting to learn more about Jonah Davis and his work are encouraged to visit his official website.

JONAH DAVIS:

www.jonahdavis.com

Email: aoukulele@gmail.com