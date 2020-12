Honolulu (KHON2) – Zeo Worship is a Christian band that consists of four talented artists; Tiffany Thurston, Imua Garza, Tiffa Garza and Kamu Sing. Known to be active in the local community through sharing their art of music, Zeo Worship is now spreading some Holiday cheer with the release of their new Christmas EP, “Emanuela.”

Emanuela is available now on all streaming platforms.

Website:

www.ZeoWorship.com

Social Media Handle:

@ZeoWorship