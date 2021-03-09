What’s New In Hawaiian Music: Ei Nei & Keolu

Join award winning musician Amy Hanaialii and John Veneri as they bring you ‘What’s New in Hawaiian Music’. Amy and John will search out Hawaiian music artists new and old. We’ll let you hear their sound and style and tell you a little something about them.

In the inaugural episode, Amy breaks down two groups Ei Nei comprised of Dane Fujiwara, Grant Kono, and Ekolu Chang. Learn more about this group at eineimusic.com

The second group is no stranger to Living808. Keolu was featured on an episode of Tuesday Tunes with Mikey Moniz. This group is made up of Hi’ilani Asing, Krystal Mokuahi, and Cory Mau.

You can find them online at http://keolumusic.com