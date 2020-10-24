Virtual Concert, Mele in Hawaii is Back Spotlighting Up and Coming Artist

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mele in Hawaii is bringing the entertainment to homes across the country with their monthly live stream concert, Mele in Hawaii, Saturday, October 24.

Maoli, Likkle Jordee and Tiara Gomes join Kimie Miner as performers in this weekend’s Mele in Hawaii concert series, live-streaming Saturday , October 24th at 4pm HST.

“We are so excited to have an award-winning lineup on Mele in Hawai’i this coming Saturday. I will be joined with 22020 Island Music Award winner, Likkle Jordee and upcoming artist Tiara Gomes, and Zavier Cummings will bring the laughs as our host this weekend,” says singer and songwriter, Glenn Awong.

Haku Collective launched “Mele in Hawaii” to support local musicians who have lost their gigs during the covid-19 pandemic, as well as, keeping residents entertained while staying at home.

Mele in Hawaii has had well-known local musicians since it’s debut back in May. The series has grown to showcase up and coming musicians with their “Artist to Watch Spotlight” segment.

“I met the Haku collective team during my time at the Mele craft bootcamp. It was amazing, I met a lot of friends who are making themselves known in the music industry, as well as learning what it takes to become a musician. Kimie and her team really helped me find my voice and hone in on my craft,” says singer and songwriter, Tiara Gomes.

Viewers can keep updated with future Mele in Hawaii concerts, as well as watch past live-streams by subscribing to Haku Collective’s email list at www.HakuHawaii.com

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @HakuCollective