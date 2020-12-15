Ukulele Tribute to the Beatles at Blue Note Hawaii

Beat-lele is back at Blue Note Hawaii for two shows on Friday, December 18th.

It’s still the 50th anniversary of the Let It Be album so they’ll be playing some songs from that along with their usual mix of early to mid 60’s Beatles. Beat-lele will be performing many new songs of which they have never been done live before, even a Christmas song or two!

Three-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award Nominees, BEAT-LELE, is comprised of four Beatle-loving musicians who hail from the island of Oahu. Having performed for numerous years as a Beatles tribute band in Hawaii, BEAT-LELE decided to reinvent themselves and fuse the beautiful music of the Beatles with their passion of playing ukulele’s. There is no other musical group in the world combining the timeless music of The Beatles to the soaring popularity of the ukulele with added percussion of a cajon.

To purchase tickets visit https://www.bluenotehawaii.com/show.php?runId=864

EVENT DETAILS

Blue Note Hawaii

Friday, December 18, 2020

6:30 & 8:00 PM

Tickets are $25 – $25

