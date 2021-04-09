Ukulele Picnic in Hawai’i Free Weekend Event & Video Contest

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Ukulele Picnic in Hawai‘i wants to see videos from aspiring artists for the 10th Annual International ‘Ukulele Contest.

To get ready, a free weekend event is being held on Saturday, April 10th and 11th.

Amateur hopefuls are encouraged to attend the event sponsored by Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele at Windward Mall from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. Aspiring musicians can also enter by uploading an unedited video to YouTube with an entry form from the ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii website at http://www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/contest/

Organizers postponed the Ukulele Picnic until the Fall and will be hosting the amateur ukulele contest virtually. Entrants can submit their videos until April 21st.

Website: http://www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en/

Media Handles:@ukulelepicnichi