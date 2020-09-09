Tuesday Tunes: Trishnalei’s New Single

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Reggae singer and songwriter, Trishnalei celebrates her love for her husband by bringing her fun personality to her first single, “Lovah of Mine.”

Since breaking out into the local music scene, singer and songwriter, Trishnalei is now writing her music for herself instead of other artists.

“I’ve had many local mentors that I looked up to since my start in the music industry, and now I finally gained the courage to create my own music, says singer and songwriter, Trishnalei.

Having been married for seven years, Trishnalei decided to celebrate her relationship by dedicating her first single to her husband.

“My husband actually wrote this song for me on our 1-year anniversary since being married,” says the local singer. “I decided to return the favor by performing this song, and releasing it as my first single.”

“Lovah of Mine” is now available on all streaming platforms.

