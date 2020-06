Honolulu (KHON2)-Chamber Music Hawaii looks forward to showcasing musicians with new digital content that will fill some of the void left by performances that had to be canceled due to coronavirus.

CMH called off three performances of its Honolulu Brass Quintet in March, two Galliard String Quartet performances in April, and its movie soundtrack program scheduled for May—for a total of six season events. “It was difficult to make those decisions,” says Chamber Music Hawaii General Manager Barett Hoover. “Not just for our audiences and supporters but also for our musicians who spent many hours preparing for the concerts and were so looking forward to them. Thanks to the tremendous support of our donors and the community, we have been able to pay our musicians about 50% of what they would’ve made had the season been able to continue.”