Honolulu (KHON2) - Beloved artists Kimie Miner, Anuhea, and Hirie will bring you great music and giveaways for a special Mother’s Day edition of Mele in the Hale on Saturday, May 9th.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin will host the online concert from her hale with a tribute to Moms. It’s the eighth episode of the weekly series Mele in the Hale, which was started by Haku Collective, as a way to spread joy during the quarantine with QuaranTUNES that allows fans to give “virtual tips” to artists who lost money from canceled gigs.