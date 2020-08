From solo artists to musical duets, we cover them all on Lving808. Today we are relaxing with the sweet Hawaiian sounds of Ke’olu, a triple threat trio who is getting positive attention from around the world. Mikey talks with Krystal Mokuahi, Hi’ilani Asing and Cory Mau to learn about the band, Ke’olu!

To keep updated with Ke’olu and their music, follow them on social media at @keolu_music