Tropical Knights Releases Fourth Album, 30 Years In The Making

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local band, Tropical Knights bring back their hit songs in their fourth studio album.

Throughout the years Tropical Knights have performed as a group, as well as solo artist on numerous Different projects. The band is now returning to the air waves to release their fourth studio album, since their 1995 album release, “Service to the King.”

“The album that you get this year is titled ‘Anthology,’ it includes our best songs from the past 30 years,” says Danny Naipo, singer and songwriter of Tropical Knights.

In addition to their top hits, Tropical Knights have recorded a brand new song that will be included in the anthology album as a way to honor and thank all of their fans who have been supporting them all these years.

Naipo says, “This brand new song is dedicated to Ernie’s sister, he sang it to her on her wedding day. Ernie recorded it many years ago, and now he is ready to share it with the world.”

“The Anthology” will be available on all streaming platforms, Saturday October 10.

Instagram: @TropicalKnightsMusic