Tiffany Talks About Blue Note Hawai’i Shows

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tiffany is coming back to the Blue Note Hawai’i for two shows, April 16th & 18th.

She talked to Living808 about what she has planned for fans.

The 80’s singing sensation has kept busy during the pandemic. She re-mixed her hit ‘I Think We’re Alone Now,’ has a new album coming out, an online cooking series and something called Rocktail Zoom calls.

Her April 16th & 18th residency features two shows each night, at 6 & 8:30pm. To buy tickets for live shows or livestream, go online.

Website: https://tiffanytunes.com/

Media Handles:

@tiffany_tunes

@bluenotehawaii