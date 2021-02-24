The Monday Blues: Paula Fuga at Blue Note Hawaii Feb. 26 & 27

Honolulu (KHON2) – Paula Fuga is ready to bring her signature sound to Blue Note Hawaii for shows Friday February 26 & Saturday February 27.

Paula loves the intimate experience performing at Blue Note which she says is a favorite with musicians because it was designed with performances in mind.

Paula is currently working on her new album, which she anticipates will be released in a few months.

She gave Living808 a preview of her show, with 2 performances of original new music.

If you can’t be live at Blue Note Hawaii, you can purchase livestream tickets for the Saturday, February 27th 6pm show.

Website: www.bluenotehawaii.com

Social Media Handles: @bluenotehawaii @pfunklove