The Haku Collective Team Features Young Musicians On New Album

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Haku Collective Team expands their artist lineup with up and coming musicians featured on the new “Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai)” album.

With vocal backgrounds in traditional Hawaiian mele to reggae, the “Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai)” album features an array of talented young musicians, in whom some are following in their musical footsteps of their parents.

“I have been singing since I was in preschool, and have been performing since I was 9 years old. My mom has brought me to all of her performances and that’s where I got the chance to meet other artists in the local music community,” says Malie Lyman, Singer and Songwriter.

Performing for over 6 years, Lyman has been accustomed to singing in front of audiences all over the Island, a skill that has prepared her to sing in studio with the Haku Collective Team.

Lyman says, “I was nervous at first, but once I got in and saw everyone, my nerves went away. The Haku Collective team was so nice and helpful which gave me the confidence to perform well in the recording booth.”

No stranger to honoring the values and traditions of the Hawaiian culture, Lyman instantly felt a connection to the new “Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai)”album, a work of art she feels generations after her should listen to.

“This album talks about the Hawaiian people and our love for the sea. It teaches the younger generation the importance of taking care of the ocean because in return it takes care of us,” says Lyman.

The “Children of the Sea (Na Kama Kai)”Album is available to listen and download on all streaming platforms.