The 2020 Island Music Awards Go Virtual

Staying at home has changed a lot of things in the year of 2020, but as for the the Island Music Awards, “the show must go on!”. Island Music 98.5 Promotions and Marketing Director, Flash Hansen talked with Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro about the first ever virtual Island Music Awards. Joining in the conversation, nominee and Living808 guest, Johnny Suite. Be sure to watch the Island Music Awards on KHON2 on Saturday August 29, at 7PM.

To keep up with Johnny Suite and his music, follow him on social media at @Johnny.suite.