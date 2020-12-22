The 12 Days of Christmas countdown continues with a special Christmas song by Ke`olu

The dynamic trio Ke`olu keeps us in the holiday spirit with their special rendition of “White Christmas”.

ABOUT KE`OLU

Hiʻilani Asing, Krystal Mokuahi, and Cory Mau make up the young, dynamic trio known as Ke`olu. Together, their voices blend to create a unique sound that bridges traditional and contemporary styles. Their passion and love for music includes not only the traditional Hawaiian genre, but also hits from the 70s, 80s, and more. They mahalo Ke Akua for bringing them together in 2014 for a gig, marking the start of a beautiful and fulfilling friendship and partnership.

Website: keolumusic.com