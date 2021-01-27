Taimane & Opera Star Quinn Kelsey Partner for Hawaii Opera Theatre’s Opera Kanikapila Premiere

Honolulu (KHON2) Hawaii Opera Theatre will debut the first Opera Kanikapila digital series with a musical mash up of two world class artists, Ukulele Virtuoso Taimane and Verdi Baritone Quinn Kamakanalani Kelsey.

Opera Kanikapila is HawaiI Opera Theatre’s latest digital series. The inaugural session will stream on January 29th, featuring virtuoso ʻukulele player, Taimane and HOT’s own international opera star, baritone Quinn Kamakanalani Kelsey.

“Opera Kanikapila is a new initiative where an opera singer is paired with a local musician from different cultures,” explains HOT General Director Andrew Morgan. “This lets them explore ways to combine their art to be ‘opera different’ and appeal to a broader base. We aim to connect to all kinds of people and audiences with art in creative ways.

Hawaii Opera Theatre played an integral role in the career of local boy turned Chicago Baritone Quinn Kamakanalani Kelsey. He shared an impromptu song with our Living808 audience to preview the groundbreaking Opera Kanikapila experience.

OPERA KANIKAPILA

Hawaii Opera Theatre

Quinn Kelsey & Taimane

Friday, Jan 29, 2021

1:00pm HST/ 6:00pm EST

