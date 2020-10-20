Stacie Ku’ulei Pays Tribute to First Responders in Her Newest Single

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Stacie Ku’ulei is honoring first responders in her newest single, Rise Up E Ala E, as a way to thank medical and other front liners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From entertaining guests with her powerful vocals on Hawaii Stars, to performing with some of the biggest names in Hawaiian music, Stacie Ku’ulei has always dedicated her talent to Hawai’i and its people.

“I love writing about people, the challenges they face, hopes, dreams, and situations. It makes me happy to know that I can inspire people through my music,” says singer and songwriter, Stacie Ku’ulei.

In addition to being inspired by the stories of Hawai’i and its people, Ku’ulei pulls inspiration from local musicians that helped paved the way for her music career.

Ku’ulei says, “I grew up listening to Loyal Garner. She has a great talent for capturing her audience through her performances, that it allows people to open their hearts and connect with what she is saying. That’s what music should do.”

Motivated by the stories of people, along with the inspiration of Garner, Ku’ulei is now honoring those who are serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have a friend who is in the medical field, and because she is at risk of being contagious, she is unable to go home to her family. After hearing that, I felt the need to pay tribute to other medical workers and first responders who are protecting us during this pandemic,” says Ku’ulei.

The music video for Rise Up E Ala E is now available top stream on YouTube.

