Ryan Hiraoka Drops New Hit Single, ‘Where You Go I Go’

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Ryan Hiraoka produces a new hit song, entitled “Where You Go I Go,” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Being in the local music scene for years, local singer and songwriter, Ryan Hiraoka has been performing and producing music in Hawaii with some of the biggest names in the islands, allowing his discography to grow.

“I got my start as a bass player for the world renowned Honoka’a jazz band under the direction of Grammy signature school winning educator Gary Washburn. This is where I met guitarist Jon Hart and now Grammy award winning drummer Kamakoa Lindsey-Asing. We then formed a blues group called “Strange Groove, from there I continued to work with more artists helping me to grow my career,” says Ryan Hiraoka, Singer, Songwriter and Producer.

From performing, Hiraoka has since moved on to producing, allowing him to open his own production and recording label.

Hiraoka says, “Rubbah Slippahs Productions has helped to launch the careers of Big island recording artists such as Maelan Abran, Mark Saito, Preston Lee, Micah De Aguiar, and Rappa Nui. I am currently making a name for myself as a songwriter and have co-written songs with national acts such as Katie Herzig, Brian Fennel, and Richard Harris. I have also done vocal work for DJ Cheapshot and the Math Club.”

With numerous singles, and a long-listed discography, Hiraoka continues to produce some of Hawaii’s hit songs, most of which are inspired by personal situations.

“A lot of my music stems from experiences or current events I or the community is going through. From encouraging people to stand up for what they believe in, expressing my love for God, or expressing my love for my wife. I write what I feel, and I am blessed to have fans that receive my music well,” says Hiraoka.

“Where You Go I Go” is just one of Hiraoka’s singles that can be streamed on all digital and streaming platforms.

WEBSITE:

WWW.RYANHIRAOKA.COM

INSTAGRAM:

@RyanHiraokaMusic