Royce Kane Debuts New Music In Upcoming Virtual Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Royce Kane is returning to performing after a year of cancelled gigs, due to covid-19.

No stranger to the Hawaiian music market, local singer and songwriter, Royce Kane has been devoted to making music ever since he was young.

“I have been writing and recording music, for as long as I can remember. My family was heavily involved in music, so it was only natural that I become involved in music. Its a way for me to escape, and I hope I can become an “escape” for my fans when they listen to my songs,” says Royce Kane, singer and songwriter.

After a year of working on his musical craft, and writing new music, Kane is making his return to performing with the help of local media company, Propeller USA.

Kane says, “I am a little nervous, but overall excited to return. This Wednesday will be live streaming across Propeller USA’s and my social media accounts. Propeller USA has been doing a great job bringing virtual concerts to homes across Hawaii. It’s a great way to support local musicians, and at times local organizations.”

With the state of Hawaii’s new guidelines for entertainment, Kane feels the local community should come together to support Hawaii artists, not just for entertainment purposes, but as a way of unification.

“In times when it seems as if things keep pulling us apart, music is universal and finds its way to bring people together. Personally, music is relaxing and fun, so I hope I can share my music and others watching from home can enjoy it with me,” says Kane.

Those looking to support Kane and his music are encouraged to tune into his live performance, Wednesday April 21, at 7PM (HST).

Social Media Accounts:

@PropellerUSA

@RoyceKaneMusic