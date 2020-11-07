Rockford Holmes Entertains the viewers of Living808 in honor of National Saxophone Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Saxophonist, Rockford Holmes brings the smooth music to Living808 with his relaxing saxophone sounds.

National Saxophone Day is honored every year on November 6th, it is a day that celebrates the birth of Adolphe Sax, the inventor of the Saxophone in 1814. The woodwind pipe has been one of the main instruments in Jazz, which is appreciated by many across the world, especially in Honolulu’s nightlife.

“I have been playing the saxophone for several years now ever since I came to O’ahu. I originally was into playing the flutes, so when I was given the opportunity to play the saxophone, I was thrilled because I felt it was similar to what I’ve been playing,” says Rockford Holmes, Saxophonist.

The saxophone has been celebrated around the world and adored by many for its melodic tone and soothing sounds, allowing its listeners to get into a relaxing mood.

Holmes, “The best part is seeing how well the audience reacts to my performance. I love how the sound of the saxophone calms people and gets them to just enjoy the moment they are in.”

Holmes has been entertaining audiences all over the country, and Hawai’i. Allowing people to come out and enjoy a night out with family, friends and great jazz music.

“From Denver to Hawaii, especially in Waikiki, I played at multiple bars and restaurants. I even opened up for some of the biggest names in jazz music, like Gladys Knight for example,” says Holmes.

To keep up with Holmes, upcoming performances, and his music, you can follow him on Facebook @ Facebook.com/RockfordHolmes.